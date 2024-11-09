Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMAR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 148.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 45.2% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS DMAR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,186 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

