Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Infinera worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Infinera by 14.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $759,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.65 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN remained flat at $6.65 during trading on Friday. 784,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,420. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.71. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

