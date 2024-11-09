Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 508 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,957,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. 1,904,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $64.34.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.