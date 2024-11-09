Able Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Able Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,903,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

