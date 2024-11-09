Able Wealth Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Able Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $289.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $205.56 and a one year high of $290.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.71 and its 200 day moving average is $265.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

