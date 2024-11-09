Able Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Able Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
