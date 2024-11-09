Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
Aberdeen International Trading Down 15.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
