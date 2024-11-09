858 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $309.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.46 and a one year high of $310.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

