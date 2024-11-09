7,509 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Leerink Partners cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

