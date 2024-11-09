5th Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,209,000 after buying an additional 31,958 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.15.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $1,797,624.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Stories

