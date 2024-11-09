5th Street Advisors LLC Has $7.47 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 791.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.6% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,392 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,515,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,638 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

