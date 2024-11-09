374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Major Shareholder Sells $53,343.12 in Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWOGet Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $53,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,499,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,874,182.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 31st, Yaacov Nagar sold 462 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $753.06.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Yaacov Nagar sold 44,557 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $78,865.89.

374Water Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SCWO opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.34 million, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of -0.36. 374Water Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of 374Water by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 374Water by 26.4% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 374Water in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 374Water by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 396,756 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

374Water Company Profile



374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

