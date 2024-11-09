364,269 Shares in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 364,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Greenlight Capital Re as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLRE. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 69.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 452,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 184,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,040,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $98,865.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,249.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLRE opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.85. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

