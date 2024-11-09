19,259 Shares in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMT. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 127.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,593,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 262,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 5,400 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $51,624.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,062.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:RMT opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.