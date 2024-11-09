159,613 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 159,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,195,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.30% of Modine Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of MOD stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $141.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

View Our Latest Report on MOD

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.