15,240 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $184.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $139.03 and a 1 year high of $184.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

