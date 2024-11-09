11,129 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Holistic Planning LLC

Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after buying an additional 7,248,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,248,000 after acquiring an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,645 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

