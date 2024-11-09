10,726 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after buying an additional 489,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 732,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 131.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 238,628 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $970,519,430.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. The trade was a -100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lucid Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of LCID opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

