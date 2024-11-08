Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.43-6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.411-1.471 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.430-6.770 EPS.
Ziff Davis Price Performance
Shares of ZD traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,815. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.29.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ziff Davis
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ziff Davis
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.