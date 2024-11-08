Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 16731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Yext Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Yext

In related news, Director Seth H. Waugh bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $216,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,777.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 652.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 295,658 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Yext by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 8,267,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,791 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,748,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,734,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,332,000 after acquiring an additional 526,043 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Yext by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 321,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

