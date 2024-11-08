WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

TSE:WSP opened at C$252.25 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$180.73 and a 52 week high of C$259.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$240.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$223.73.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.24. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of C$3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3 billion. Equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WSP. CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$255.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$258.25.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

