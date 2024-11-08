WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
WSP Global Price Performance
TSE:WSP opened at C$252.25 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$180.73 and a 52 week high of C$259.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$240.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$223.73.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of C$3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3 billion. Equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on WSP Global
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WSP Global
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- L3Harris: Positioned for Gains With Trump’s Defense Policies
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is First Solar’s Earnings Drop a Golden Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.