WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes $205,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average of $112.54. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

