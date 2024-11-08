WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $926,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $305.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.97 and a 52-week high of $309.00. The company has a market capitalization of $557.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.69 and a 200-day moving average of $274.20.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
