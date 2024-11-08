WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth $565,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 31.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY stock opened at $318.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.20, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $322.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. Research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on monday.com from $296.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on monday.com

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.