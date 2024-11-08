Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $320,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $51.06 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.