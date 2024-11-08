Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 9,245 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,245 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.