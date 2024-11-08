Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of CHCT opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $535.85 million, a PE ratio of -210.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,055.56%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

