Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.56. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $124.77. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

