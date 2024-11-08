Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $551.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $578.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

