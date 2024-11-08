William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for TCMD Earnings

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million.

TCMD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $15.26 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

