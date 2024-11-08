William Blair Has Negative Outlook of APLS FY2024 Earnings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.25). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APLS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

