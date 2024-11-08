What is William Blair’s Estimate for InnovAge Q3 Earnings?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InnovAge in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

InnovAge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INNV opened at $6.06 on Friday. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $821.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in InnovAge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in InnovAge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 62,141 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in InnovAge by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicole Damato sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $26,013.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,730.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

