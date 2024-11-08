What is Wedbush’s Estimate for RARE FY2024 Earnings?

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.96) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.66). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($6.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RARE. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE opened at $50.43 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $60.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,209,562.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,967 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

