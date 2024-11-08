What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Middleby Q1 Earnings?

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Middleby in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $141.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.58. Middleby has a 52-week low of $113.77 and a 52-week high of $161.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.66.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.15). Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $942.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 1,246.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Middleby by 306.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

