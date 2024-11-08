What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for IPSC FY2024 Earnings?

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.71). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.60% and a negative net margin of 6,434.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IPSC. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 44,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

