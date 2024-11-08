What is Desjardins’ Estimate for TSE:BYD FY2024 Earnings?

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Several other analysts have also commented on BYD. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$277.75.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 2.8 %

BYD stock opened at C$220.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$213.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$233.62. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$198.61 and a one year high of C$324.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray purchased 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$223.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,742.72. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

