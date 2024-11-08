What is B. Riley’s Estimate for MasTec FY2024 Earnings?

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MasTec in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $3.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.72. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $141.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.17. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 19,023 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $2,580,089.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,746,507.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,823 shares of company stock worth $5,558,301. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MasTec by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in MasTec by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 5,436.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

