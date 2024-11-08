Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYK opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $72.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

