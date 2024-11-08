Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $44,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,405 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,274 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $82.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.