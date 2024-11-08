Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $128,000 in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

VFVA stock opened at $126.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.96. The firm has a market cap of $762.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

