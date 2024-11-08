Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $198,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 36.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

