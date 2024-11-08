Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.3% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $149.82 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.13 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

