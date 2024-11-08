Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,726,000 after buying an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 263,209 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,658,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,983 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $233.10 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $158.19 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.76.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

