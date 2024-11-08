Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of C$241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of WEF stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$0.46. 1,094,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,547. The company has a market cap of C$145.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.