Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Up 5.2% – Should You Buy?

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.