Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $11.26. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 62,948 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
