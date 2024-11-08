Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $11.26. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 62,948 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 212,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 152,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 125,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.