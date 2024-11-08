WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 7181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on WesBanco from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

WesBanco Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in WesBanco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 500,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,917,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,726,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

