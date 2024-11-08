Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 1.5 %

WELL stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.99. 47,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,726. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.38 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.45.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

