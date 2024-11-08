Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FICO. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,964.92.

NYSE:FICO traded up $156.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,332.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,234. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $900.01 and a 1 year high of $2,351.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,935.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,633.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 114.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $453.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

