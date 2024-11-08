Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Price

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.31.

AIG opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after acquiring an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after purchasing an additional 722,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American International Group by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,825,000 after acquiring an additional 597,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in American International Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,517,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after purchasing an additional 441,048 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

